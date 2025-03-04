Browns Nation

Tuesday, March 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Shedeur Sanders Has 1 Thing The Browns Need

Analyst Says Shedeur Sanders Has 1 Thing The Browns Need

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

Who will the Cleveland Browns select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

This is the question that fans and analysts have been trying to answer for weeks, hoping to come up with the right conclusion.

On one hand, it could be easy to say that the Browns will take one of the top quarterback prospects in the class given their need at the position, but on the other, their track record leaves something to be desired.

With so much on the line, the Browns can’t afford to make a mistake, especially when looking at how poor the 2024 campaign went for them.

When considering the consensus top two quarterbacks, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, there’s a lot to like about both of them.

Analyst Spencer German lauded Sanders’ confidence in a recent radio conversation on 92.3 “The Fan,” telling fans that this is what the team needs.

“That confidence is something the Browns QB needs,” German said.

Sanders, armed with a talented father and lots of money from his collegiate NIL deal, certainly doesn’t lack any confidence, as German pointed out.

He knows who he is, and knows what he can do, which can prove to be a valuable asset to an NFL franchise.

The Browns have lacked an offensive identity for several years, and a lot of that boils down to inconsistencies at the quarterback position.

If they draft a player like Sanders who seems to be pro-ready, it could help kick-start the franchise quicker than expected, which might yield positive results from the get-go.

Andrew Elmquist
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the

Browns Nation