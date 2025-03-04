Browns Insider Predicts Blockbuster Trade In Latest Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns fans have been preparing themselves for weeks, wondering what the team will do with the No. 2 overall pick.

After all, the team is in need of a quarterback, but with the rumor mill flowing about several prospects at many positions, it’s hard to know what the team will do when the rubber meets the road.

There have been rumors circulating that the Browns could trade back from No. 2 if the Tennesee Titans select Cam Ward, electing to acquire more capital to take a flier on someone else later in the first round.

But, what if they didn’t have to worry about the Titans selecting Ward?

Browns analyst Tony Grossi recently predicted a potential trade between the Browns and the Titans in his latest mock draft.

“Browns trade 2025 No. 2 overall + 2025 No. 67 + 2026 third-round pick to Titans for 2025 No. 1,” Grossi wrote.

If the Browns want Ward badly enough, Grossi believes they’ll do everything they can do to acquire him, which includes moving three draft picks to facilitate this deal.

Ward is widely viewed as the best QB prospect in the class, and if the Browns have that high of a grade on him, they might be willing to mortgage a bit of their future to make sure he lands in their lap.

Of course, given the team’s history with drafting quarterbacks in the first round, some fans hope they just stay at No. 2 and take the best player available, wanting the Browns to play it safe, in a sense.

Nothing is certain in the NFL, so it will be interesting to see how this situation plays itself out.

