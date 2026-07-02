Analyst Says Todd Monken Won’t Tolerate One Thing From His Offense

One of the more frustrating tendencies of the Browns offense in recent years has been its inability to stay out of its own way on the line of scrimmage. False start penalties have been a recurring problem that killed drives, extended third-down distances, and undercut what little offensive momentum Cleveland could generate in difficult stretches of the season. With Todd Monken now running the show as head coach, at least one analyst believes that particular issue is about to become a thing of the past, and his reasoning centers on the culture Monken is already establishing inside the building.

Xavier Crocker appeared on BIGPLAY Cleveland and believes the Browns’ mental errors are about to become a thing of the past.

“I think Todd Monken is not going to allow this offense to have seven false start penalties. Todd Monken is not having that fly. It does not matter what your name is. You are going to sit your behind on the bench,” Crocker said.

"I think Todd Monken is not going to allow this offense to have seven false start penalties." – @chefzae23 https://t.co/RzQKEs04Hk pic.twitter.com/9MITs4wrU4 — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 1, 2026

False starts are one of those penalties that tend to reveal a lot about how well an offense is locked in mentally. They happen before the ball is even snapped, meaning they have nothing to do with the speed of the opponent or a coverage look the offense was not prepared for. They are pure discipline failures, and they reflect directly on how well a coaching staff has prepared its players and how seriously the roster takes accountability during the week of practice.

The rebuilt offensive line adds another dimension to this conversation. Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, and Zion Johnson are veterans who bring professional experience and the kind of communication skills that reduce confusion at the line of scrimmage. Spencer Fano anchoring the group alongside established starters gives the unit a stability it has lacked in recent seasons, and experienced linemen tend to handle pre-snap discipline better than younger groups still learning how to communicate in real time.

Drives that die on first and fifteen instead of first and ten add up over a 17-game schedule, and removing those self-inflicted wounds from the equation gives Cleveland a better chance to stay in favorable down and distance situations throughout games. It is the kind of accountability standard that every coaching staff preaches but not all of them actually enforce, and based on what Crocker is describing, Monken appears to be one of the ones who means it.

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