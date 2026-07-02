Insider Commends Deshaun Watson For Notable Summer Move

The Browns quarterback competition is still weeks away from being decided on a practice field, but Deshaun Watson just made a statement that has nothing to do with what happens between the white lines. With the team on a scheduled break before training camp opens, Watson made the decision to return to Cleveland on his own time to throw and train at the facility.

Mary Kay Cabot weighed in on the development during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, and she believes it’s very significant.

“When they get back to camp, I do believe it’s going to be a robust competition between Deshaun and Shedeur. One of the interesting developments this week was the fact that Deshaun took it upon himself to come back into town on his summer break. I thought it was very significant that Deshaun came back up here to throw, to train, to show this football team and coaching staff he means business here,” Cabot said.

"When they get back to camp, I do believe it's going to be a robust competition… I thought it was very significant Deshaun came back up here to throw, to train, to show this football team and coaching staff he means business here." 📞@MaryKayCabot says the Browns QB race… pic.twitter.com/tn2EqvlIsl — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 2, 2026

The optics of the move matter just as much as the physical work itself. Watson has faced an enormous amount of scrutiny over the last several years, both for his on-field struggles with injuries and everything that surrounded his arrival in Cleveland. Showing up voluntarily while other players are away demonstrates a level of investment in this competition that coaches and front office decision makers are going to remember when the time comes to make a final call on who starts in September.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported recently about Shedeur Sanders closing the gap. Watson holding the edge in the competition does not mean the outcome is predetermined, and both quarterbacks arriving at training camp with something to prove sets up exactly the kind of genuine battle that Todd Monken has said he wants to see play out in front of him.

Whether Watson stays healthy enough to keep the job remains the biggest question surrounding this team heading into 2026, but right now the signal he is sending is exactly the right one.

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