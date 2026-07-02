Haslam Family Addresses Browns’ Notable ESPYs Nomination

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been wowing fans with their record lately, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been contributing in some big ways. They have been giving back to the community around them. They have been doing that so much, in fact, that they could be taking home a major honor soon.

The Browns are now one of the finalists for the ESPY’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award. This award is given to “changemakers that are using the power of sports to uplift communities.”

As expected, team ownership was very pleased to hear about this nomination and spoke about their plans to keep helping the people of Ohio.

“Being named a finalist for the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award is a tremendous honor that reflects the dedication of everyone involved from our staff, our players, our partners, and most importantly, the communities we serve,” said Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “Our family is so proud to call Northeast Ohio home and more motivated than ever to continue investing in the young people who make this region so special.”

The Browns are being celebrated for their community impact strategy and their work with youth sports in the area. They have been focused on education and access to sports for young people and have made it clear that they are committed to their local society.

One of the most successful projects related to the team has been the Browns Give Back initiative, a plan to install five synthetic turf fields in the Cleveland area. The Browns have worked with local groups and schools to ensure that the fields are created and maintained in the right areas that bring the most value to young people looking to play sports.

Browns Give Back has been a huge success and has expanded to 19 field projects in the Northeast Ohio area. That’s the biggest and longest-running youth sports project run by an NFL franchise.

Fans have faced disappointment with the Browns over the years, but this is one area where the team has delivered beyond expectations and should be celebrated again and again.

Even if they don’t win the award, there is no doubt they have been doing great things for the state of Ohio.

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