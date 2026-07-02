Analyst Names X-Factor Of Browns’ Offense

Like other parts of the team, the Cleveland Browns’ running back room has gone through some changes during the offseason. 2026 could be a crucial moment for this unit, with certain players improving and establishing themselves even more. Kelsey Russo dug into the talent with Cleveland’s RB squad and said one particular player could be a standout in the new season.

She claimed that Quinshon Judkins will be the X-factor for the Browns, depending on how well he returns from his season-ending injury.

“The X-Factor: Judkins,” Russo wrote. “He played a significant role in the run game during his rookie season, as his 827 rushing yards are fifth most by a Browns rookie. Judkins finished third among all NFL rookies in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with seven touchdowns. His ability to return from injury and build on his production during his rookie season will be an important element to the success of the Browns’ run game.”

Even though he didn’t play the full season, we still saw a lot from Judkins during his rookie run. Before his Week 16 injury, Judkins earned those aforementioned 827 rushing yards, as well as seven rushing touchdowns. Judkins was a blessing for the team and one of the most talked-about rookies in the league.

The big question is about his health. He seems to be on the right path after his dislocated ankle and fractured fibula and has been participating with the rest of the team during OTAs and minicamp. But there is still a genuine concern that he won’t be 100 percent at the start of the season or, worse yet, that he could reaggravate his injury.

The Browns will be careful and cautious if they have to be, but they would love to have Judkins back and in great shape as soon as possible.

He had a terrific rookie year and would love to build upon that. With injuries seemingly out of the way, Judkins might be on the verge of a blockbuster second season.

NEXT:

Insider Has Theory On Why Deshaun Watson Is Working Harder Than Ever