Analyst Reveals Which QB Should Start For Browns

It’s anybody’s guess who the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns is going to be when Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season rolls around. Deshaun Watson had a substantial lead in the QB competition earlier in the offseason, but after an impressive OTA period, Shedeur Sanders has closed the gap and made the competition much more competitive.

With so many changes on offense, namely the new offensive line and additions of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the draft, whichever QB wins the job will be stepping into a much more palatable situation than Joe Flacco did when he won last offseason’s battle for the starting gig. Because of that, there is plenty of excitement about the future and the youth movement, which is partly why one analyst believes it’s time to commit to Sanders.

During a recent appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, John Fanta of NBC Sports put his support behind Shedeur Sanders. He believes there is nothing to gain from going back to Watson and that Sanders deserves a real shot now that he has a year of experience under his belt and a better supporting cast around him.

“The Cleveland Browns should be starting Shedeur Sanders this upcoming season. There is nothing to gain from the Deshaun Watson experience except these last-hope attempts that maybe some pennies would be worth it on a deal that has not been worth anything. Shedeur Sanders was in an offense that was the worst in the National Football League. They led the NFL in offensive incompetence, and that falls with Shedeur, but he’s a rookie. The talent around him? Fellow rookies. The offensive line? As bad as I’ve ever seen. Give him a real shot,” Fanta said.

“The Cleveland #Browns should be starting Shedeur Sanders this upcoming season.” 👀🏈 – @John_Fanta Fanta adds there's nothing to gain from the Deshaun Watson experience except "last-hope attempts that maybe some pennies would be worth it on a deal." 🔥https://t.co/lRZsBAn66L pic.twitter.com/dytrTl45Gk — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) July 1, 2026

The tricky part of going with Sanders is that if he struggles and Monken has to bench him for Watson, it’s going to be hard to pivot back to Sanders if need be. Watson would have to have an extraordinary season to convince the front office to extend him past this coming season, so starting him could be to bait another team into trading for his expiring contract.

Watson also hasn’t produced like a legitimate QB1 in over five years but has been working hard this offseason to get back to the guy he used to be. Sanders is reportedly doing the same, so it’s a good sign that neither one is taking anything for granted.

Browns fans better buckle up, because there is a lot more time ahead before a decision is made and plenty more analysts will offer their two cents on the situation. Hopefully, this is the last offseason like this for a long time and the Browns can finally find a solution at the most important position on the field.

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Analyst Names X-Factor Of Browns' Offense