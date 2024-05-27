Browns Nation

Monday, May 27, 2024
Analyst Shares Interesting Browns Primetime Statistic

By
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: A detailed view of an ESPN Monday Night Football banner is seen hung on the field in game action during the preseason NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens on August 20, 2018 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

 

When the NFL released the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 regular season schedule, the league revealed four Cleveland contests would be featured in primetime slots this season.

In 2024, the Browns will play all of their primetime games during a five-week, late-season window with games on Thursday night in Week 12 and Week 16 against AFC North foes, a Monday night showdown in Denver in Week 13, and a Sunday night contest in Week 17 at home against Miami.

Four primetime games are a treat for the Browns’ fans as the team was not featured prominently for over a decade.

Analyst Don Kleiman furthered that observation with an interesting statistic he shared on Twitter, one that shows the Browns have been featured the second-fewest times on Monday Night Football over the past 14 years.

While Kleiman’s graphic has the Browns in seven contests, the actual number is eight contests according to StatMuse’s list.

The website shows Cleveland’s record is 2-6 on Mondays, earning the team a 0.250 winning percentage.

Still, only the Jacksonville Jaguars have played in fewer Monday Night Football games than the Browns have over the past 14 seasons.

Cleveland had a six-year hiatus from the popular program from 2009 until 2015.

Since then, five of the eight games on Monday Night Football have been against AFC North foes, including a pair of contests against Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

The Browns are coming off an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance, a fact that prompted the NFL to offer more primetime slots to Cleveland.

Thursday Night Football has been a popular – and winning – primetime destination for the Browns instead with Cleveland owning an 8-4 record over the past 14 seasons on the midweek program.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation