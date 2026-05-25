Analyst Names Browns’ Most Underrated Player And It’s Surprising

There is likely no high-profile player in the NFL with a more diverse set of opinions on his ability than Shedeur Sanders. Some people believe he is the quarterback destined to lead the Cleveland Browns to the Super Bowl sometime over the next decade, while there are others who believe he will be out of the league by the end of this summer.

The contrary narratives have been alive and well ever since he fell from the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft all the way to the No. 144 selection in the fifth round. Fortunately, he landed with the Browns, where he got an opportunity he likely wouldn’t have anywhere else, even though his supporters feel it still took too long to get him on the field.

Now, heading toward the 2026 season, analyst John Frascella is surprisingly naming Sanders as the Browns’ most underrated player.

“The Most Underrated Player on all 32 NFL teams: Browns: Shedeur Sanders,” Frascella posted.

The Most Underrated Player on all 32 NFL teams: Patriots: Christian Barmore

Bills: James Cook

Jets: Adonai Mitchell

Dolphins: Greg Dulcich Ravens: Malaki Starks

Steelers: Nick Herbig

Bengals: Amarius Mims

Browns: Shedeur Sanders Texans: Kamari Lassiter

Jaguars: Parker… pic.twitter.com/mjKZPgwuYX — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) May 24, 2026

Skeptics may say that is because the Browns don’t have many players to choose from coming off eight wins combined over the past two seasons. They also have a huge influx of new players on offense, including a rebuilt line and two rookie wide receivers, so it may be hard to judge them properly.

So, this distinction by Frascella is likely based more on Sanders’ potential upside than anything he’s accomplished in the league so far. He did start seven games last season as a rookie, which is quite an achievement for someone with his draft status, so maybe that is the intention.

Otherwise, it would be hard to justify Sanders’ inclusion on a list that includes players such as Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington, and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, just to name a few. It should also be noted that Sanders is the only QB on the list.

That’s because it’s almost impossible for a quarterback to be underrated, because more than any other position, the results and the eye test often speak for themselves.

NEXT:

Two Todd Monken Coaching Changes Are Already Reshaping The Browns