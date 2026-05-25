Two Todd Monken Coaching Changes Are Already Reshaping The Browns

Todd Monken recently worked with two of the most successful teams in football, one in college and one in the NFL. As the offensive coordinator for the University of Georgia, where he won back-to-back national championships, and for the Baltimore Ravens, where he reached the AFC Championship Game and Lamar Jackson won NFL MVP, Monken clearly learned a few things from head coaches Kirby Smart and John Harbaugh, respectively.

Now, given the chance to become one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, Monken is putting all of the tactics from a four-decade career to good use. According to familiar observers, it is a noticeable change from the way former head coach Kevin Stefanski ran his practices.

Coming out of the Browns’ recent organized team activities (OTAs), analyst Lance Reisland revealed two key coaching changes, which are focused on teaching and full use of the playbook.

“Two things stuck out to me. Two things I really noticed is coaching on the run. When Kevin was here, they would correct [the players] when they got back to the huddle. Now, they’re correcting on the way back to the huddle. So when they get back to the huddle, they’re ready to go for the next play. Next thing you’re getting is all the movement in motion and all the things they want to do. They’re not extra, they’re a part of it,” Reisland said.

"It feels like there's a breath of fresh air out there with Monken on the field. Two things I really noticed is coaching on the run…" 🚨 @RuiterWrongFAN and @LanceReisland on observations from #Browns OTAs and Todd Monken's first practices as head coach https://t.co/H1z7EeFSAk pic.twitter.com/Ob4BXsYiAb — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 25, 2026

Based on reports from the preseason camps, these are not the only noticeable differences. Monken was seen taking players out of drills when they made a mistake, riding his assistant coaches, and taking a much more hands-on approach to the activities.

The 60-year-old was also willing to call out his players to the media. He was notably upset with some “embarrassing” interceptions thrown by the quarterbacks in 7-on-7 drills, when they were not even facing a pass rush.

With so many young participants, including a rookie class of eight offensive players, the teaching techniques used by Monken and his staff could get them more quickly acclimated to the demands of the NFL. In addition, with as many as nine new starters on that side of the ball, including the entire offensive line, it is a good way to deal with a steep learning curve for everyone.

The Browns will be back on the field Tuesday for the second set of OTA practices, and it will be interesting to see whether the lessons learned in the first three-day session show up in their performance and execution this time.

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