Myles Garrett Is Being Considered For Something No Brown Has Done In Years

Myles Garrett did some incredible things last season for the Cleveland Browns, and he was properly recognized for them. After setting the NFL single-season sacks record, Garrett was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

It made him one of just a handful of players to win that award more than once, joining the likes of J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald, among others. Now, Garrett may be in line to do something neither of those legends has.

NFL.com has named the Browns veteran among the top candidates to be the cover athlete for the Madden 27 video game.

“It’s now been a dozen years since Richard Sherman went from cover man to cover star on Madden NFL 15. Sherman remains the third defender to ever be selected, joined by Ray Lewis and Troy Polamalu. Who better to end the drought than Garrett, the NFL’s new single-season sack king after tallying 23 last season to surpass a record shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt? Let Garrett join Cleveland folk hero Peyton Hillis by becoming the second Browns player to nab the cover,” Bobby Kownack wrote.

If Garrett were to be chosen, he would be just the fourth defensive player to be so honored since the tradition began with the game’s 2001 version, when Tennessee Titans Eddie George was selected. Up until then, Madden himself was on the cover of the game, which debuted in 1998.

The Madden 27 cover announcement is expected next month, prior to the game’s August release. Kownack lists Garrett as a candidate, along with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III, and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who may be seen as the favorite.

But if there ever were a time to put a defensive player on the cover, it would be now, and it would be Garrett. Breaking the sack record that was shared by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan was a huge accomplishment, and it is unlikely any defensive player will come close to doing anything like that in the near future.

However, Browns fans may be very wary of Garrett being chosen, based on the past history and legendary jinx associated with the honor. Just two seasons ago, running back Christian McCaffrey was the cover choice for Madden 25, and he missed most of the subsequent season with leg injuries.

Going back further, Hillis was put on the cover of Madden 2012 after the Browns running back won a bracket-style tournament in the final voting over Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick. Hillis appeared in just 10 games the subsequent season, left for the Chiefs as a free agent, and was out of the NFL by 2014.

So, though Garrett certainly would be deserving, and it would bring positive attention to the Browns, perhaps it is something better left for someone else.

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