Analyst Shuts Down Big Concern About Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns made an unpopular decision with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Not many teams would willingly take a defensive tackle with the No. 5 pick, but Mason Graham was just too promising to ignore.

That’s why, even though his raw numbers might not necessarily pop out, team insider Cody Suek still believes the Browns made the right decision.

With that in mind, he took to social media to shut down concerns about the Michigan product’s lack of sacks:

“Mason Graham ranks 9th in run defense stops and 23rd in QB pressures among all DTs this season. Further, his time to pressure of 2.83 seconds is 21st among all DL (including edge rushers),” he wrote.

#DawgPound Mason Graham ranks 9th in run defense stops and 23rd in QB pressures among all DTs this season. Further, his time to pressure of 2.83 seconds is 21st among all DL (including edge rushers). https://t.co/1n2WTNte1M — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) December 24, 2025

Truth be told, Graham was never known for his prowess as a pass rusher, so this shouldn’t even be a surprise at this point. If anything, he was a sensation because of his ability to shut down the interior of the defense.

Granted, one would want him to get to the quarterback more often. That being said, he’s made big strides as a pass rusher throughout the course of his rookie season.

More than that, having Garrett by his side has opened up so many opportunities for Graham. It’s not much of a coincidence to see that Garrett is about to set a new single-season record for the most sacks in NFL history in the first year he’s playing next to Graham.

Defensive tackles aren’t flashy, and you know they’re doing a good job when you don’t mention their names very often.

That’s why some might never want to take them as high as No. 5.

Still, Graham’s impact on defense has been more than evident.

