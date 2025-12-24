Browns Make Another Move On The Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line has taken multiple hits this season. With that in mind, they will have to find some depth pieces for the final two games of the season.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise to hear they added a new center.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns just signed Kendrick Green off of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

“#Browns have signed OL Kendrick Green off the #Bills practice squad,” Cabot said.

#Browns have signed OL Kendrick Green off the #Bills practice squad. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 24, 2025

The Browns lost starting center Ethan Pocic for the remainder of the season with an injury. He may have played his final snap with the organization.

Pocic is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and while the Browns would love to bring him back, his injury will affect his future; there are no guarantees when it comes to free agency. The same might happen with OG Wyatt Teller.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the interior of the line could be looking at a full overhaul, as future Hall of Famer Joel Bitonio might mull retirement again. To add insult to injury, tackles Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin are also a major question marks because of their never-ending injury woes.

That’s not to say that Green is going to end up being the center of the future; he might not even be activated and play. Still, he will have a chance to show what he’s got in practice and maybe stay on the team’s radar for the offseason. We’ve seen crazier things happen at this point in the season.

NEXT:

Report: Shedeur Sanders 'Closing In' On Big Role In 2026