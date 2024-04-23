Analyst Shuts Down Narrative Of Browns Targeting 1 Position In Draft

Long-time Cleveland Browns fans will remember Solomon Wilcots as a defensive back who played for AFC North rivals Cincinnati and Pittsburgh during his six-year career.

Wilcots later served as a sports broadcaster for nearly two decades, and has remained involved with the league serving as an analyst and guest host for multiple programs since.

With his experience, Wilcots often has a unique take on NFL personnel moves.

His thoughts on the Browns fit that mold, especially with Cleveland’s upcoming selection for the No. 54 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft’s second round.

In an interview with Lindsay Rhodes, Wilcots was asked if the Browns would take a wide receiver at that draft position.

“To go with another wide receiver with your second-round pick when you’re already limited in picks, it certainly doesn’t scream an area of need,” Wilcots said in a clip shared to Twitter.

The #Browns don’t pick til 54. Might they be looking WR there?@SolomonsWisdom doesn’t think so. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pHzlXIM4Qm — Lindsay Rhodes (@lindsay_rhodes) April 22, 2024

Rhodes initially asked if Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley – a player she said is often linked to Cleveland via mock drafts – was a good fit for the team.

Wilcots disagreed that the team needed a receiver, pointing to the Browns’ trade for Jerry Jeudy earlier last month to sway his opinion.

The former cornerback praised Jeudy for his speed, a factor that will benefit Cleveland’s other presumed starting wide receivers, Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

He also said that Cooper was on an elite level last year and believes the wide receiver will remain as effective with Deshaun Watson leading the offense.

Wilcots noted that the team also has tight end David Njoku as a receiving threat, complementing what he assessed was a strong group.

