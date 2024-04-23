Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Analyst Shuts Down Narrative Of Browns Targeting 1 Position In Draft

By
Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Long-time Cleveland Browns fans will remember Solomon Wilcots as a defensive back who played for AFC North rivals Cincinnati and Pittsburgh during his six-year career.

Wilcots later served as a sports broadcaster for nearly two decades, and has remained involved with the league serving as an analyst and guest host for multiple programs since.

With his experience, Wilcots often has a unique take on NFL personnel moves.

His thoughts on the Browns fit that mold, especially with Cleveland’s upcoming selection for the No. 54 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft’s second round.

In an interview with Lindsay Rhodes, Wilcots was asked if the Browns would take a wide receiver at that draft position.

“To go with another wide receiver with your second-round pick when you’re already limited in picks, it certainly doesn’t scream an area of need,” Wilcots said in a clip shared to Twitter.

Rhodes initially asked if Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley – a player she said is often linked to Cleveland via mock drafts – was a good fit for the team.

Wilcots disagreed that the team needed a receiver, pointing to the Browns’ trade for Jerry Jeudy earlier last month to sway his opinion.

The former cornerback praised Jeudy for his speed, a factor that will benefit Cleveland’s other presumed starting wide receivers, Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

He also said that Cooper was on an elite level last year and believes the wide receiver will remain as effective with Deshaun Watson leading the offense.

Wilcots noted that the team also has tight end David Njoku as a receiving threat, complementing what he assessed was a strong group.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation