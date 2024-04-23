Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Browns Make Follow-Up Call To Rising DT Prospect

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland is expected to use their final three 2024 NFL Draft picks on the best available players.

The Browns have been quietly meeting with players that could potentially fit that mold in the days leading up to this year’s draft.

A recent report out of Houston suggests the Browns are looking intently at a defensive tackle prospect who could be available on the final day of the draft.

NFL analyst Aaron Wilson reported that Virginia Tech defensive tackle Norell Pollard received a follow-up phone call from the Browns after the team’s virtual meeting with the athlete earlier this offseason.

Wilson noted that Pollard has the third-highest pass-rush win rate for defensive tackles.

The four-year starter in college was compared to Ed Oliver of the Buffalo Bills.

Cleveland is one of 13 teams Wilson identified in a recent interview that have talked with Pollard about his NFL future.

Pollard’s stock rose significantly over the past month thanks to his Pro Day performance.

At Virginia Tech’s draft event, Pollard clocked a 4.8-second 40-yard dash and had a 33-inch vertical jump.

Pollard’s draft stock is rising due to his experience and production.

The defensive tackle played 61 games in college for the Hokies, starting in 48 games during his five-year college career.

NEXT:  Former Browns LB Signs Deal With AFC Foe
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

