Analyst Sounds Off On Browns, Says ‘They Don’t Know What They’re Doing’

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high hopes and expectations.

Unfortunately, the team failed to live up to that hype.

If anything, the Browns have been one of the worst teams in the league this season.

That’s why lifelong Browns fan and ESPN Cleveland personality Tony Rizzo has finally reached his breaking point.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo claimed that he’s reaching a point in which he’ll start to care less about this football team.

“These people, they don’t know what they’re doing. It’s obvious,” Rizzo said.

He called the organization out because it seems like they don’t know what they’re doing right now.

Rizzo claimed that the fans have poured their hearts and souls into this franchise only to be let down repeatedly, and judging by their salary cap situation, things might not get much better any time soon.

All teams go through ups and downs, but the downs never seem to stop for the Browns.

It seems that every time they finally start to move in the right direction, something unexpected occurs.

The team still needs to figure out how to solve their quarterback situation, and the fact that they will likely still suffer from the ripple effect of the now-infamous Deshaun Watson trade only makes this significantly more discouraging.

The season is over for this team, and it’s been that way for weeks.

There’s always hope that they will be able to turn things around, but it will take a strong effort and perhaps a change of direction for that to happen.

