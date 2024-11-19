Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Browns Legend Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Blowout Loss To Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to jump over Willie Gay #6 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

While losing a game is one thing, the Cleveland Browns’ performance this season has been disappointing.

It’s not just that they lose; it’s that they don’t even appear to be competing.

That’s why, following another tough loss, team legend Hanford Dixon put the team on blast.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the Browns legend claimed that the team was “absolutely terrible” in all three aspects of the game.

He only praised CB Denzel Ward for his strong effort.

Other than that, it was just the kind of game in which a team should burn the tape and move on.

The Browns have won two games all season, and they know they might not be able to win many more going forward.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they can’t even try.

If the starters are worried about their health and well-being and don’t want to go all-in, then they need to find players that are hungry.

The Browns don’t need to win more games.

They must secure the best possible draft pick.

Even so, they can also use the remainder of the season to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Whether the rest of the campaign is a waste depends entirely on them and the players.

Even if the playoffs are no longer a realistic option, the fans still deserve better and some effort from the players.

