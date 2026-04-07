Analyst Sounds Off On Myles Garrett’s Offseason Decision

The Cleveland Browns are holding a voluntary offseason program this week, and many of the team’s veterans will be there. But not everyone will be making an appearance.

Browns superstar Myles Garrett will reportedly not be in attendance at the voluntary event, and that has some people raising their eyebrows.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo said he can’t comprehend why Garrett couldn’t spare three days to help build team camaraderie and show his support for new head coach Todd Monken.

“Should Myles Garrett be in Berea for voluntary workouts, yes or no? What is so important that he can’t be here? It’s three days. Show your new coach, ‘Hey, Coach. We’re all in. I don’t have to be here, but I’m here.’ You’ve got a new coach. Don’t you want to get behind the Monk Man, or are you bigger than the coach?” Rizzo said.

Rizz thinks that Myles Garrett should be in the building for the Browns voluntary workouts. Do you agree? https://t.co/XYqf6wwcPO pic.twitter.com/rNPECVBgVd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 7, 2026

Garrett not being there may mean nothing. This comes after weeks of speculation about Garrett possibly being traded from the Browns.

For some people, this is a sign that there has been truth to the rumors and Garrett could be leaving soon. Others believe that he is just enjoying his offseason after a historic year. If anyone is entitled to time off, it’s Garrettt.

If he wasn’t showing up for an involuntary event, that would be more concerning.

Even without Garrett, Monken and the rest of the Browns will try to make the most out of this program. This isn’t an official training camp, and it may not accomplish a lot, but it’ll at least set the stage for the rest of the offseason and 2026.

Because of rumors surrounding him and the fact that this program will be Monken’s first shot at leading his team, some fans and analysts question Garrett’s decision not to attend.

It may mean nothing at all, but every move he makes right now is under close examination.

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