Former Player Reveals What Browns Should Do With No. 6 Pick

Though the choices are pretty much limited to just two positions, there are plenty of opinions on what the Cleveland Browns will do in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the Browns almost certainly targeting a wide receiver or an offensive lineman with the No. 6 overall pick, debates persist on what path they should take.

At wide receiver, the choice seems to be limited to one player, Ohio State prospect Carnell Tate. Meanwhile, on the offensive line, the Browns have several options they will likely be able to choose from.

With that in mind, former Cleveland player Brady Quinn, who is now a college football analyst, revealed what the Browns should do with the No. 6 pick, and that is use it on versatile Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano.

“Go with the offensive line. I feel like this is a draft where you’ve got a number of guys. I love [Spencer Fano]. Every time I’ve seen him, he’s been a road grader, he’s been great in pass protection. He, to me, would make a lot of sense. I think he’s one of the most bulletproof prospects in this class. He would be a big-time need. A lot of people want there to be a decision made at quarterback, or maybe another position. I think you wait and see what happens this year,” Quinn said.

"Go with offensive line. I love (Fano)… He to me would make a lot of sense, he's one of the most bulletproof prospects in this class. A lot of people want a decision made at QB I think you wait and see what happens this year." 📞@Brady_Quinn on the Browns No. 6 pick pic.twitter.com/8izWhmK8bE — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 7, 2026

As a former quarterback, Quinn, who was the No. 22 overall pick by the Browns in the 2007 NFL Draft, knows the importance of both wide receivers and the offensive line. The fact that he is advocating for Fano should give credence to this potential selection.

Even though he is not a true left tackle, which is arguably the Browns’ lone existing need on the offensive line, Fano has been one of the top-rated linemen throughout the pre-draft process. A starting right tackle in his final two college seasons, he showed an ability to play any position at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, including some time in drills at center.

With Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins acquired this offseason, and Dawand Jones returning as Cleveland’s only starter from Week 1 of last season, the Browns will have some versatility up front under new assistant coach George Warhop. Quinn makes the point that Fano could play almost anywhere, which would allow them to use the best five players, regardless of position.

Fano also has much more playing experience than the possible selection, Monroe Freeling of Georgia, so he may be the safer choice if the Browns decide to address that position with their initial pick.

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