Browns Star Not Expected To Attend Voluntary Offseason Program

Cleveland Browns fans were holding their collective breath after the 2024 NFL season. Myles Garrett was upset with the team, and it felt like his tenure with the organization was coming to an end.

In a surprising turn of events, Garrett and the Browns agreed on a new, record-breaking contract at the time, keeping him with the team for the foreseeable future. There have been some moments throughout this offseason where it seemed like Garrett would get traded, but to this point, more indications than not are that he’s going to be in Cleveland for the long haul.

Being a long-time veteran and someone who’s had a rocky history with this team, Garrett gets certain privileges that other players might not get. One of which is effectively picking his offseason workout schedule, which doesn’t typically lend itself to him attending voluntary OTAs.

Ian Rapoport talked about this in a recent segment of The Insiders on NFL Network, indicating that he isn’t likely to attend the program in 2026.

“Browns star Myles Garrett rarely shows up for the voluntary offseason program, and that may continue tomorrow,” Rapoport noted on X.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Browns star Myles Garrett almost never shows up for the voluntary offseason program, and that may continue tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1DHoRPPnlA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2026

The Browns are about to start their offseason program, but Garrett will almost certainly not attend. He’s not getting fined or anything like that, and considering this has been a trend throughout his career, there shouldn’t be much cause for concern.

If, for some reason, Garrett starts missing the mandatory camps or any part of training camp, that will be cause for concern, but that’s not a present-day issue for Browns fans. For now, at least, they can count on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and single-season sack record to be back on this defense in 2026, ready to wreak havoc and be a positive influence on his younger teammates.

Garrett’s sheer presence on this defense and in the locker room would make nearly anyone run through a wall, which is exactly what the Browns are expecting of him when the season starts. Until then, Garrett plays by his own rules, attending camp and team activities when it’s most beneficial for him.

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