Analyst Suggests 1 Browns Player Is Critical To Offense’s Success

The Cleveland Browns implemented a new offensive scheme during the offseason, one featuring three- and four-receiver sets that will play into quarterback Deshaun Watson’s strength.

Cleveland’s new-look offense has many of the same principles the Houston Texans’ offense employed when observers considered Watson as an elite signal caller in the NFL.

In discussing what player other than Watson needed to be successful to help the Browns’ offense excel during the 2024 regular season, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross picked one player who has yet to make his on-field debut as a critical part of the offense’s success this year.

“How about Nick Chubb,” Ross asked, answering a question one of the hosts of the “Afternoon Drive on The Fan” posed to the analyst on Wednesday.

Ross said that getting Chubb healthy and on the field this season would be important as Chubb “is a machine” on the football field.

Chubb – who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 last season – has been recovering from ACL and MCL tears in the same knee he previously sustained injuries to during his time in college.

During the team’s preseason activities, Chubb has been on the field although he is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and unable to join in team activities.

Recent updates have suggested that Chubb is in the final stages of his rehab as he can sprint at full speed in a straight line and now is working on lateral moves.

While Chubb nor the team have provided or hinted at a return timetable, the running back is believed to be on track for a return during the 2024 regular season.

