Browns Nation

Thursday, August 1, 2024
Hanford Dixon Believes Deshaun Watson On 'Pitch Count'

By
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spent the offseason rehabbing his shoulder injury, easing his way back onto the practice field after having the fractured glenoid bone repaired last year.

Throughout the team’s OTA sessions, Watson threw every other day in drills to avoid fatigue in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder.

On the final session of the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp in June, Watson displayed that he still has the strength for deep (and accurate) throws by unleashing multiple 50-yard passes down the field.

Despite showing significant progress throughout the offseason, Browns great Hanford Dixon believes the quarterback is being limited during training camp so that Watson is fully healthy when the games count.

“The Hanford Dixon Show” shared on Twitter a video of Dixon using a baseball simile to compare Watson’s limitations at the Browns’ training camp.

“I’ve heard with Deshaun at training camp already with that shoulder, obviously, they have him like a pitcher on the pitch count,” Dixon said.

Dixon said that he understood Watson was throwing a healthy amount of passes in the preseason workouts, but the routes and passes have been short to avoid stressing or reinjuring the shoulder.

The Browns great said that Watson is a “big, big part” of Cleveland’s path to success in 2024 as Dixon alluded that the offense will flow through him.

Watson has thrown nearly every day during the team’s first week of training camp, and the signal caller has shown no signs of slowing down as the Browns head into their first preseason contest next Saturday at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation