Hanford Dixon Believes Deshaun Watson On ‘Pitch Count’

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spent the offseason rehabbing his shoulder injury, easing his way back onto the practice field after having the fractured glenoid bone repaired last year.

Throughout the team’s OTA sessions, Watson threw every other day in drills to avoid fatigue in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder.

On the final session of the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp in June, Watson displayed that he still has the strength for deep (and accurate) throws by unleashing multiple 50-yard passes down the field.

Despite showing significant progress throughout the offseason, Browns great Hanford Dixon believes the quarterback is being limited during training camp so that Watson is fully healthy when the games count.

“The Hanford Dixon Show” shared on Twitter a video of Dixon using a baseball simile to compare Watson’s limitations at the Browns’ training camp.

“I’ve heard with Deshaun at training camp already with that shoulder, obviously, they have him like a pitcher on the pitch count,” Dixon said.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been on a pitch count in camp to prevent further damage to his shoulder. "They don't want to injure that shoulder because he's a big part of what we're doing." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/tfGYbCWC8U — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) August 1, 2024

Dixon said that he understood Watson was throwing a healthy amount of passes in the preseason workouts, but the routes and passes have been short to avoid stressing or reinjuring the shoulder.

The Browns great said that Watson is a “big, big part” of Cleveland’s path to success in 2024 as Dixon alluded that the offense will flow through him.

Watson has thrown nearly every day during the team’s first week of training camp, and the signal caller has shown no signs of slowing down as the Browns head into their first preseason contest next Saturday at home against the Green Bay Packers.

NEXT:

NFLPA Takes Stance On Proposed Law That Could Affect Browns, Bengals