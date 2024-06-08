Analyst Suggests Browns Looking To Add OL To Roster

Browns GM Andrew Berry places a premium on offensive and defensive linemen, owing much of Cleveland’s successes to controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the field.

The Browns have made over a dozen transactions this offseason to evaluate individuals inside those ranks, including using three of their six draft picks to stock these positions.

Analyst Aaron Wilson revealed that Berry could be looking to make another addition to the team’s 90-man roster in the near future.

Wilson shared on Twitter that the Browns invited undrafted free agent William Barnes into town for a workout, suggesting Cleveland is looking to add another offensive lineman to its ranks.

Former @TarHeelsFB offensive lineman William Barnes is working out for the #Browns today per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 7, 2024

Wilson is a 6-foot-4 lineman who played at the University of North Carolina his entire collegiate career.

At UNC, he played at multiple positions along the offensive line throughout his career.

He played in 61 total games for UNC, starting 22 of these contests since 2019.

Barnes played primarily at right tackle during the 2022 season before being asked to play at the right guard position for one game.

In 2023, UNC’s coaching staff asked Barnes to switch to left tackle before the season’s start, according to Inside Carolina’s article about Barnes’ switch.

If the Browns decide to make a roster swap to acquire Barnes’ services, he could become the fourth rookie attempting to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster during this offseason.

The Browns added guard Zak Zinter via the draft while signing Javion Cohen and Lorenzo Thompson as undrafted free agents.

