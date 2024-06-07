Browns Add OL After Waiving Jayden Peevy

The Cleveland Browns capped a busy week with two more transactions that further solidified the team’s roster heading into the mandatory minicamp next week.

In addition to waiving one athlete, the Browns added another offensive lineman to help bolster that unit.

Cleveland’s official Twitter account recapped the transactions as the Browns added guard Wyatt Davis after releasing defensive tackle Jayden Peevy on Friday.

We've signed G Wyatt Davis and waived DT Jayden Peevy 📰 » https://t.co/1NvvQKPjd3 pic.twitter.com/8A5IPtByL4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 7, 2024

Davis is a former third-round draft selection by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

The guard played in six games with the Vikings, but Davis did not record an offensive snap during his rookie season.

Minnesota cut Davis the following offseason in August, and he signed with three teams in 2022 as he looked for a roster spot throughout the NFL regular season.

Davis was with the New York Giants throughout the 2023 offseason, and he landed on the injured reserve list in August with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-4 offensive lineman was a unanimous All-American athlete while at Ohio State and played with the Buckeyes from 2017 until 2020.

Peevy, meanwhile, was a second-year athlete who played in one game each of the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-5 defender signed with the Browns in January, earning a reserve/future contract with Cleveland before being waived on Friday.

Peevy began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Tennessee Titans.

He also had a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers last season after the Titans waived him in October.

The 24-year-old played at Texas A&M from 2017 until 2021.

Peevy recorded 137 total tackles and 7.5 sacks in 58 games for the Aggies.

