Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign Former Steelers QB

Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign Former Steelers QB

By

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchel Trubisky
Mitch Trubisky (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Now that the Super Bowl is over, the next major event on the NFL calendar is the draft.

While each team is preparing for who to select in the April event, there are also decisions to be made for what veterans to keep and which to discard for the 2024 season.

The Cleveland Browns ended the season with Joe Flacco as their quarterback, and many Browns fans would like to see him return next year.

On Tuesday, Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan shared that he doesn’t think that would be a good idea (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

“The fan base, they have Joe Flacco jerseys… the second Deshaun Watson goes out there and has a bad pass or has a bad game or a bad quarter, there’s going to be people out there yelling. But if they’ve got 15 [Flacco] standing on the sidelines there…it’s going to be a little bit more difficult.”

Instead of Flacco, Carman thinks the Browns should sign Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

The primary reasons for Carman wanting Trubisky is that the quarterback hails from Mentor, Ohio, and Carman doesn’t believe fans will be howling for Trubisky if Watson screws up.

“If Mitch Trubisky doesn’t see the field then he’s just a local guy who’s the backup quarterback for the Browns. He’s a good athlete, I bet he could run the offense, you can take care of him.”

Trubisky played high school ball for Mentor High School and passed for 9,126 yards and 92 touchdowns for the Fighting Cardinals.

He then played collegiately for North Carolina before being drafted by the Chicago Bears and also suiting up for Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Shuts Down Criticism Of Myles Garrett's DPOY Win

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers helmet

Browns Analyst Names Which Potential Steelers QB Would Concern Him The Most

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Je'Rod Cherry Has Strong Statement On Browns Roster

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Has Hilarious Message About Browns Super Bowl Chances

3 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Has Big Message for Browns Fans

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Notable Update Amid Injury Recovery

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Tony Grossi Makes a Prediction About Joe Flacco's Future

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns

Browns Send Strong Message For 2024 NFL Season

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry Could Make Browns History With Potential Extensions

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Admission About Browns Debut

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Browns Insider Reveals Factors That Led To Ken Dorsey's Firing In Buffalo

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Fans React To Jarvis Landry's Recent Comments

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns' Complex Season

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement On Kevin Stefanski’s Tenure

3 days ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

49ers Defender Points Out Notable Changes For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Coaching Changes

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Hilarious Response To NFL Honors Mistake

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Celebrates Browns Award Winners At NFL Honors

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Sends A Message To Every Browns Winner At NFL Honors

4 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Admits Desire To Play For 1 AFC Team

4 days ago

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Reporter Notes Potential Effects Of A Domed Browns Stadium

5 days ago

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams

Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

5 days ago

Analyst Shuts Down Criticism Of Myles Garrett's DPOY Win

No more pages to load