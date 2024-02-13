Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign Former Steelers QB

Now that the Super Bowl is over, the next major event on the NFL calendar is the draft.

While each team is preparing for who to select in the April event, there are also decisions to be made for what veterans to keep and which to discard for the 2024 season.

The Cleveland Browns ended the season with Joe Flacco as their quarterback, and many Browns fans would like to see him return next year.

On Tuesday, Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan shared that he doesn’t think that would be a good idea (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

“The fan base, they have Joe Flacco jerseys… the second Deshaun Watson goes out there and has a bad pass or has a bad game or a bad quarter, there’s going to be people out there yelling. But if they’ve got 15 [Flacco] standing on the sidelines there…it’s going to be a little bit more difficult.”

There will be no shortage of opinions on @KenCarman's backup QB suggestion for the #Browns pic.twitter.com/eyNlqTeksR — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 13, 2024

Instead of Flacco, Carman thinks the Browns should sign Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

The primary reasons for Carman wanting Trubisky is that the quarterback hails from Mentor, Ohio, and Carman doesn’t believe fans will be howling for Trubisky if Watson screws up.

“If Mitch Trubisky doesn’t see the field then he’s just a local guy who’s the backup quarterback for the Browns. He’s a good athlete, I bet he could run the offense, you can take care of him.”

Trubisky played high school ball for Mentor High School and passed for 9,126 yards and 92 touchdowns for the Fighting Cardinals.

He then played collegiately for North Carolina before being drafted by the Chicago Bears and also suiting up for Buffalo and Pittsburgh.