Friday, May 10, 2024
Analyst’s Early AFC Playoff Prediction Includes Surprise Division Winner

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Even without the NFL officially releasing the 2024 regular season schedule, some analysts are attempting to predict the AFC playoff teams.

One analysis was eye-catching as three new teams surprisingly made the grade, snubbing a trio of playoff representatives from the 2023 playoffs.

Cleveland is one of the three NFL franchises that are not predicted to make the playoffs again next season.

The NFL on Fox Podcast posted on Twitter their “way-too-early AFC Wild Card round predictions” on Thursday, notoriously leaving the Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Miami Dolphins off the list.

Kansas City was selected as the AFC’s top seed and the AFC West’s only team to earn a playoff spot.

The division winners beyond the Chiefs were the Houston Texans (AFC South), the Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North), and the Buffalo Bills (AFC East).

Earning wild card berths in the mock playoff bracket were the No. 5 seed Baltimore Ravens, the No. 6 seed New York Jets, and the No. 7 seed Indianapolis Colts.

On the “NFL on Fox Podcast” this week, host Dave Helman admitted that picking the Bengals as the AFC North’s division winner was an “upset” over the three teams that made the NFL Playoffs this season from the division.

Helman based his prediction for Cincinnati on quarter Joe Burrow’s return this season as well as the additions the Bengals made on the defensive side of the football.

The host is basing his decision on Baltimore’s Wild Card status on the offensive line issues the team has not addressed.

Helman noted that the Indianapolis Colts were his other surprise pick, choosing the AFC South franchise due to a healthy quarterback Anthony Richardson returning.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

