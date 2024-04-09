Analyst Suggests Notable Defender For Browns To Target

The Cleveland Browns have made some interesting moves in the offseason.

Considering that they didn’t need to make a lot of moves to bolster their roster, this has been a solid couple of months overall for the organization.

Nonetheless, even good things can get better, and there still are some areas of need for this roster.

With that in mind, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes it would make sense for the Browns to go after veteran LB Shaquille Leonard (via The Browns Wire).

Bleacher Report names Shaquille Leonard as remaining free agent who could help the Browns https://t.co/AYbZFdWhPK pic.twitter.com/XqJmrEsHSG — The Browns Wire (@TheBrownsWire) April 9, 2024

He believes that, as much as Leonard has struggled with injuries and has reportedly considered retirement, the Browns could be the right situation for him.

Holder acknowledges that the Browns have already done their job to address their lack of depth at linebacker by signing Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks, but he believes the team could benefit from another veteran player.

That could make sense on the surface, but Leonard might not have enough left in the tank to help this team.

He hasn’t been able to stay on the field lately, and he’s become a bit of a liability on passing downs.

Linebackers aren’t that important in DC Jim Schwartz’s scheme, so they don’t need to break the bank to add more depth to that position.

If anything, they could look to add more bodies in the upcoming NFL Draft or target cheaper players with no history of significant injuries.

NEXT:

Insider Questions Motive For Browns With Upcoming Visit