Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Suggests Notable Defender For Browns To Target

Analyst Suggests Notable Defender For Browns To Target

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made some interesting moves in the offseason.

Considering that they didn’t need to make a lot of moves to bolster their roster, this has been a solid couple of months overall for the organization.

Nonetheless, even good things can get better, and there still are some areas of need for this roster.

With that in mind, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes it would make sense for the Browns to go after veteran LB Shaquille Leonard (via The Browns Wire).

He believes that, as much as Leonard has struggled with injuries and has reportedly considered retirement, the Browns could be the right situation for him.

Holder acknowledges that the Browns have already done their job to address their lack of depth at linebacker by signing Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks, but he believes the team could benefit from another veteran player.

That could make sense on the surface, but Leonard might not have enough left in the tank to help this team.

He hasn’t been able to stay on the field lately, and he’s become a bit of a liability on passing downs.

Linebackers aren’t that important in DC Jim Schwartz’s scheme, so they don’t need to break the bank to add more depth to that position.

If anything, they could look to add more bodies in the upcoming NFL Draft or target cheaper players with no history of significant injuries.

NEXT:  Insider Questions Motive For Browns With Upcoming Visit
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Questions Motive For Browns With Upcoming Visit

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Former Player Notes Key Date For Potential Greg Newsome Deal

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Top TE Prospect To Visit Browns This Week

4 hours ago

2018 NFL Draft logo

Top Safety Prospect Reportedly Visited Browns Last Week

22 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Top RB Prospect Making Pre-Draft Visit With Browns

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Player Predicts Ken Dorsey's Impact On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Notes 'Perfect' Pick For Browns At No. 54

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Coach Spotted Chatting With Star QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media

1 day ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Browns Recently Met With Washington LB

2 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Has A Warning About Browns' 2024 Schedule

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns First-Round Pick Makes An Admission About His Injuries

2 days ago

Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Defender Opens Up About Facing Baker Mayfield

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Bernie Kosar Remembers Important Day Of His Browns Career

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Draft Analyst Explains What Makes Most Sense For Browns At No. 54

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Tulane QB Reportedly Had A Visit With The Browns

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Starred In Curious Encounter In Tokyo

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

Insider Reveals Who Was Behind Alex Van Pelt Firing

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Set To Reveal Notable Uniform Change This Month

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Spotted At Notable NCAA Game

3 days ago

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton

Browns Hosted QB Prospect On Top 30 Visit This Week

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Deshaun Watson's Comments About His Health

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message About New Browns QB

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor

Former Browns Top Pick Recalls Big Reaction To Being Drafted By Cleveland

4 days ago

Browns Nation