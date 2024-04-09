Insider Questions Motive For Browns With Upcoming Visit

The NFL Draft is going to be a bittersweet couple of days for Cleveland Browns fans.

On the one hand, it’s nice to know that your team doesn’t have that many glaring needs or holes to fill.

On the other hand, it’s frustrating to watch every other team get a player in the first round but yours.

With that in mind, Andrew Berry must be quite careful and thorough with the limited draft capital he has right now.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi didn’t seem to be very satisfied with the report of the Browns’ interest in Texas star TE Ja’Tavion Sanders.

While Grossi acknowledged that tight end could be a position to address in the draft, he’s not so sure about using the No. 54 selection on one.

Sanders is expected to be the second tight end off the board, trailing only Georgia’s Brock Bowers, who’s likely to be a top-10 or top-15 selection.

He’s projected to be a second-round pick, so he could be available when the Browns are on the clock, and with Harrison Bryant leaving to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s an obvious need for more depth at the position.

Then again, the Browns are also craving help at defensive tackle and linebacker, and most mock drafts have them going with a defensive player at No. 54.

Of course, hosting him for a visit doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to pick him, even if he’s available, so maybe Grossi doesn’t have anything to be worried about.

