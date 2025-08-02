Analyst Throws Cold Water On Browns Trade Rumor

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to wipe the slate clean following last season’s debacle, and there is a lot of excitement about this new draft class and its potential to become foundational pieces on both sides of the ball.

With preseason excitement comes rumors, and one analyst recently said that fans shouldn’t get too excited about a possible trade for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“I still can’t advocate a trade for [McLaurin]. It doesn’t make any sense for this organization,” Ken Carman said, via 92.3 The Fan.

"I still can't advocate a trade for (McLaurin)… It doesn't make any sense for this organization." 🏈@KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony react to Terry McLaurin requesting a trade and if the #Browns should go after him🚨@KenCarmanShow LISTEN🔊: https://t.co/vfibocOqbd pic.twitter.com/Lg3ZTGInMW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 1, 2025

McLaurin recently requested a trade as his pursuit of a contract extension with Washington is getting nowhere.

The Browns went into this offseason with a clear need for upgrades at wide receiver, but all they did was sign Diontae Johnson, who after playing for three teams last season is likely getting his last chance to stick in the NFL.

McLaurin would be a real upgrade across from Jerry Jeudy, creating one of the league’s most dangerous receiver duos.

However, given where the Browns are in their development, it doesn’t make sense to bring in a veteran receiver on a contract that will cost more than $30 million a year.

With the moves Cleveland made this offseason, it’s becoming clear that the offense is aiming to run the ball more and could use more sets with two tight ends.

There is also buzz about the potential emergence of Cedric Tillman as the No. 2 wideout.

It would be fun to trade for McLaurin, but it’s not the time for a move like that.

