Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, August 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Throws Cold Water On Browns Trade Rumor

Analyst Throws Cold Water On Browns Trade Rumor

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Throws Cold Water On Browns Trade Rumor
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to wipe the slate clean following last season’s debacle, and there is a lot of excitement about this new draft class and its potential to become foundational pieces on both sides of the ball.

With preseason excitement comes rumors, and one analyst recently said that fans shouldn’t get too excited about a possible trade for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“I still can’t advocate a trade for [McLaurin]. It doesn’t make any sense for this organization,” Ken Carman said, via 92.3 The Fan.

McLaurin recently requested a trade as his pursuit of a contract extension with Washington is getting nowhere.

The Browns went into this offseason with a clear need for upgrades at wide receiver, but all they did was sign Diontae Johnson, who after playing for three teams last season is likely getting his last chance to stick in the NFL.

McLaurin would be a real upgrade across from Jerry Jeudy, creating one of the league’s most dangerous receiver duos.

However, given where the Browns are in their development, it doesn’t make sense to bring in a veteran receiver on a contract that will cost more than $30 million a year.

With the moves Cleveland made this offseason, it’s becoming clear that the offense is aiming to run the ball more and could use more sets with two tight ends.

There is also buzz about the potential emergence of Cedric Tillman as the No. 2 wideout.

It would be fun to trade for McLaurin, but it’s not the time for a move like that.

NEXT:  Mason Graham Given Encouraging Projection This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation