Analyst Pushes Back On Browns’ Rumored Interest In Pro Bowl Defender

Even though the Cleveland Browns were able to get Jared Verse included in their blockbuster trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, they might not be done changing their defensive front. They were already thought to have a depth weakness among their pass rushers, even with Garrett, so they are still on the market in that area.

Earlier in the offseason, the Browns came to contract terms with Buffalo Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa. However, the free agent never joined the team after failing his physical, and he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this month.

Now, Cleveland could be looking back at Buffalo and pass rusher Joey Bosa, who played for the Bills last season after nine years with the Los Angeles Chargers franchise. However, it may not wind up being a match.

Analyst Dustin Fox is pushing back on the Browns’ rumored interest in the Pro Bowl defender, saying the veteran is more likely to sign with a legitimate contender at this stage of his career.

“If I’m Joey Bosa, do I want to go to Cleveland? Is Cleveland going to win this year? No, they’re not going to win this year, and he’s probably going to get a one-year deal from somebody in that $6-8 million range. If I’m Bosa, I want to go back to a contender. If I’m Cleveland, why do I need Joey Bosa? He’s 31. It’s gonna cost a decent chunk of money, not like a ton of money, but you’ve got a bunch of young players who you want to play and get the experience. If you’re taking away reps from the younger players, I don’t know that you need him,” Fox said.

“If I’m Joey Bosa, do I want to go to Cleveland?” 👀🏈 – @DustinFox37 Fox lays out why he doesn't believe Joey Bosa and the Cleveland #Browns are a good fit for each other 😳https://t.co/PChXhC6IQf pic.twitter.com/FTo2wC83Az — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 15, 2026

Fox also questions the Browns’ need for Bosa, fearing that he will take away playing time from developing young players. Yet, as a situational pass rusher, he would not take Verse off the field, and there are very few other options other than Alex Wright, who is coming off two seasons with injuries (torn biceps in 2024, quad in 2025).

Bosa also dealt with multiple injuries during his final season with the Chargers, where he was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He did post 5.0 sacks with five forced fumbles in 15 games for the Bills last season.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old would not replace defensive tackle Mason Graham, who is being counted on for more than the one-half sack he produced last year. However, at least one scout doesn’t believe there will be a major improvement for Graham in that area.

So, the Browns do have a need for Bosa, but he may not have a need for them, unless he has no other suitors on the open market heading into the season.

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Analyst Raises Questions About Deshaun Watson's Long-Term Future