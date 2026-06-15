Bernie Kosar Seen Hanging Out With Travis Kelce

It may not be the best omen that when Travis Kelce showed up for his first game as a part-owner of the Cleveland Guardians, it was postponed due to weather. But some good vibes should overcome that inauspicious start.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was also on hand, and he got to spend some time with the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, who, in some circles, is better known as Taylor Swift’s fiancé. Kosar has been dealing with serious health issues over the past few years, so it was good to see him out and about at the ballpark.

Kosar was seen by fans hanging out with Kelce when the Guardians were scheduled to play the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

“Despite the Cleveland Guardians rainout fun afternoon with Travis,” Kosar posted.

The 62-year-old former QB attended a game earlier this season with his daughter, which he also acknowledged with a post on social media. That game in April was delayed by rain.

But like that day and his most current visit, Kosar will find a way to enjoy whatever event he is at. Facing dire circumstances from cirrhosis, he was able to receive a liver transplant in November 2025. After that surgery, he later required further treatment and hospitalization for E.coli blood poisoning and minor organ rejection, including in January and as recently as last month.

Kosar was previously diagnosed with the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. Yet, despite all of those challenges, he continues to provide positive updates on social media.

Kosar could be considered the last legitimate franchise quarterback the Browns have had. After his arrival as a supplemental draft pick in 1985, he helped Cleveland reach the playoffs for five straight seasons.

However, despite three appearances in the AFC Championship Game, the Browns were unable to reach the Super Bowl. They are still looking for that first appearance, while Kosar was able to win one with the Dallas Cowboys after leaving the Browns in 1993.

Hopefully, there are more good days for Kosar ahead, and he will be able to root for the Browns at Huntington Bank Field sometime this season.

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