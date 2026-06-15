Analyst Reveals How Todd Monken Has Already Changed Browns’ Offense

Most of the discussion surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ offense during their preseason workouts has focused on individual players. With a high-profile quarterback competition, along with emerging young wide receivers, that attention was certainly warranted.

However, it’s also important to analyze how the unit is performing as a whole, at least as much as one can without pads or contact. It has been interesting to watch Todd Monken put his plan into action, built on a foundation of a new team-wide culture.

The results have been encouraging so far, and analyst Lance Reisland has revealed how Monken has already changed the Browns’ offense, putting pressure on the opposing defense while operating within its structure.

“During the late spring and early summer, Monken’s offense was built on physicality, simplicity up front, and creating constant conflict for the defense through motion, tempo, spacing and quarterback decision-making. Rather than relying on overly complicated schemes, the Browns want to force hesitation and communication issues at the second and third levels while giving the quarterback built-in answers within nearly every play. The result is a system that should allow the Browns to play fast, physical and adaptable while limiting negative plays and turnovers,” Reisland wrote.

Along with first-time offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, Monken is adapting his scheme to fit the players he has available. That is in contrast to the style under former head coach Kevin Stefanski, who took a more system-based approach.

As one of the oldest first-time head coaches in league history, Monken has a wealth of experience and past game plans to draw from. His NFL career started as a wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after spending two years as the offensive coordinator for the national champion University of Georgia, he was the Baltimore Ravens’ coordinator for the past three seasons.

There, he helped quarterback Lamar Jackson win his second NFL MVP award, while running back Derrick Henry had a 1,900-yard rushing season and wide receiver Zay Flowers became a two-time Pro Bowler. That should bode well for either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, Quinshon Judkins at running back, and rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston at wide receiver.

Of course, the completely rebuilt offensive line will have to do its part, and it is difficult to gauge its performance until it faces more intense practices and actual game action. But all of the pieces seem to be in place to have success there as well.

There is a lot of optimism building around the Browns as they await training camp in July, when they will look to add even more dynamics to their offensive attack.

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Rich Eisen Breaks Down How Browns' QB Competition Will Go