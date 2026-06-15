Analyst Raises Questions About Deshaun Watson’s Long-Term Future

Somehow, Deshaun Watson has improved his standing within the Cleveland Browns’ organization without playing a game in almost two years. After tearing his Achilles tendon in October 2024, it looked like he would never suit up for them again.

But now, not only is he in line to be their starting quarterback in 2026, but there is serious discussion about Watson remaining with the team beyond this season. It’s a stunning turn of events that would rival the greatest quarterback reclamations in NFL history.

However, analyst Anthony Lima is raising questions about Watson’s long-term future, saying it would take a “perfect storm” for him to be with Cleveland in 2027.

“For me to see a level of play that would lead to a contract extension or for him to even be in the mix for one more year. How? How in the world? It would have to be the perfect storm. Remember, he’s going to turn 31 in September. If it’s a run-first quarterback, Cam Newton, 31 is different than somebody who is a trademark pocket-style, and that’s never really been Deshaun Watson,” Lima said.

"For me to see a level of play that would lead to a contract extension or for him to even be in the mix for one more year…how? How in the world…it would have to be the perfect storm." 🚨 @SportsBoyTony to @KenCarman reacting to the comments from #Browns GM Andrew Berry on… https://t.co/htpV8yz7Uu pic.twitter.com/D3O8ylzf7z — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 15, 2026

So many things have had to go wrong for the Browns to allow Watson to emerge as their potential starter entering this season’s training camp. It goes back at least as far as Kenny Pickett failing to earn the job after arriving in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2025 offseason. Pickett and Joe Flacco, two of the four quarterbacks in last year’s competition, are no longer with the team.

Then, neither of the Browns’ rookie quarterbacks, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel nor fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, played well enough in their limited starts to seize the job. With Watson unable to be released due to the salary ramifications of his massive contract, he was brought back into the mix after sitting out all of last season.

Since then, general manager Andrew Berry has not ruled out the prospect of Watson earning a new contract from the Browns this season. It’s even possible that if he plays well enough, a new deal can be offered before he becomes a free agent.

That would essentially end Sanders’ career with the Browns and open up the possibility that Watson will be the placeholder for whichever quarterback prospect they wind up with in the talent-heavy 2027 NFL Draft. Or, it could keep Cleveland from selecting a new QB at all.

It’s an alternate universe nobody would have ever dreamed up this time last year.

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Analyst Reveals How Todd Monken Has Already Changed Browns' Offense