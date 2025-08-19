Analyst Turns Heads With Big Browns Prediction

Late August typically brings cautious hope for Cleveland Browns fans rather than genuine optimism.

Training camp highlights seldom carry over into meaningful wins when the season starts.

This year feels different, according to some analysts who see real potential in how the roster has been constructed.

CBS Sports HQ analyst Danny Kanell recently shared his projection for the Browns, suggesting they could surprise people with their win total.

“I think they could be a 9 or a 10-win team. I do like the makeup of this team,” Kanell said.

His assessment brings national attention to a franchise still working to prove it belongs among legitimate contenders.

Kanell highlighted Cleveland’s play-action system as a perfect match for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

The approach maximizes Flacco’s arm strength while creating a foundation for rookie Shedeur Sanders to eventually build upon.

The running back situation presents both opportunity and uncertainty. Fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson, who won SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors, could see significant snaps alongside Jerome Ford with Quinshon Judkins facing off-field issues.

The defensive front received major upgrades with rookie Mason Graham joining Myles Garrett.

Many believe Graham possesses the physical tools and football intelligence to earn a starting spot next to Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris.

Cleveland recently reshaped its receiver corps and added backfield depth during the offseason.

Questions remain about Judkins’ availability and how quickly Sampson adapts to professional football.

Still, Kanell sees the combination of Flacco’s experience, Sanders’ upside, and an improved defense as ingredients for a legitimate step forward in the win column.

