Analyst Upset With Reported Offensive Scheme Changes

During the 2023 NFL offseason, the hype surrounding the Browns’ offense was Cleveland would look different than its previous season.

While the playbook looked significantly different at times, that shift was attributed more to who was under center than a change in the offensive philosophy.

With new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey assuming the reins this season, one analyst is not buying the hype surrounding a new-look offense in 2024.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” Monday, analyst Garrett Bush eviscerated the report that Cleveland would employ “new” concepts in the offense that are nearly 30 years old.

“And in fact, I got kind of infuriated when it said new choice routes,” Bush began.

“They’ve been running choice routes in the NFL since Madden ’96, and we got new choice routes on the bottom; that’s wild,” Bush added.

Bush expanded on his thought that calling an older offensive concept new was deceptive, comparing it to saying the offense would employ new forward passing.

“This is ridiculous that your offense was that far behind,” Bush expanded.

Bush went on to say that the report – which The Plain Dealer reporter Mary Kay Cabot authored Sunday – included three and four wide receivers at the same time.

The analyst was dismissive about the reported changes on offense, noting that he would have to see the progress on the field before he believed Cleveland had made changes.

“Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” co-host Jay Crawford agreed with Bush’s sentiments.

The host said that had the date on this story been 2004 or 2014, this would be newsworthy.

But having the story released in 2024 is newsworthy for the wrong reasons as it shows how slowly the offense adapted.

