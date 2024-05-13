Insider Makes Strong Statement About New Coach Ken Dorsey

The debate swirling around the Browns this offseason after Cleveland hired Ken Dorsey as the team’s new offensive coordinator is whether he or head coach Kevin Stefanski would call plays during the Browns’ 2024 regular season contests.

After watching Cleveland’s rookie minicamp this weekend, Browns insider Tony Grossi made a strong statement as to which coach will call the offensive plays in Cleveland next season.

On “The Daily Grossi” Podcast, the insider explained why he felt Dorsey would be calling the shots next season instead of Stefanski.

“What I did see was Dorsey being the man on offense, and the coach (Stefanski) has backed off and is viewing other areas of the team when Dorsey’s kind of running the offense,” Grossi said.

Grossi said he felt it was obvious from watching the coaches’ interaction with the team that Dorsey was in control of the offense.

The insider made one caveat to his analysis: with just over two dozen individuals at the minicamp, there was no way to tell if Stefanski’s hands-off approach would continue when Cleveland’s entire roster convenes later this offseason.

Stefanski could transition into a CEO-type coach instead of a hands-on play-caller the team has seen in the past, Grossi said.

The insider concluded that the coach calling the plays has yet to be determined.

During the offseason, former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt left Cleveland for the same role in New England.

Dorsey’s move was lateral, too, as the coach left the same position with Buffalo to join the Browns in February.

