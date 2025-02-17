Browns Nation

Sunday, February 16, 2025
Analyst Urges Browns To Make Big Change With Offense Next Season

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Urges Browns To Make Big Change With Offense Next Season
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive woes in 2024 stemmed from a major coaching staff overhaul that ultimately backfired.

The departures of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and offensive line coach Bill Callahan marked the beginning of a challenging transition.

Despite bringing in talented replacements, their different approach clashed with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system, resulting in a dismal 3-14 season.

Now, Cleveland is pivoting back to Stefanski’s offensive philosophy, a move that could breathe new life into their roster rebuild.

Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter has taken a strong stance on what needs to change in 2025, particularly regarding the quarterback position.

During his appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Ruiter emphasized that Stefanski has never truly had a quarterback who fits his offensive vision.

“It’s time for Kevin, for the first time in Year 6, to actually have a QB that checks the boxes he wants to run his offensive system,” Ruiter stated.

The quarterback carousel in Cleveland tells the story.

Baker Mayfield managed to make things work but wasn’t an ideal fit for Stefanski’s system. Deshaun Watson’s tenure has been rocky at best.

Even Joe Flacco, who showed promise during his late-season surge, came closest to matching Stefanski’s offensive blueprint before things ultimately fell apart.

As Stefanski heads into his sixth year at the helm, Ruiter argues it’s crucial for the head coach to have genuine input in choosing a quarterback who aligns with his offensive philosophy.

The good news for Browns fans is that the organization seems to be moving in this direction, finally giving Stefanski more involvement in key offseason decisions.

An approach that, according to many, should have been the norm from the start.

Browns Nation