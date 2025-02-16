Browns Linked To Intriguing Late-Round WR Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are stepping back into first-round territory at the NFL Draft for the first time since 2021, bringing fresh hope after a challenging 2024 season.

While the team holds several late-round picks, their focus remains on addressing key roster needs during the draft’s opening days.

As mock drafts begin flooding in with trade scenarios and team priorities, one particular projection could catch the attention of Browns fans.

New York Times analyst Zac Jackson recently highlighted an intriguing connection between the Browns and Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

The potential late-round target has been turning heads with his impressive transition from Division II football to the SEC stage.

“TeSlaa played two seasons at Arkansas after transferring from Division II Hillsdale College. He is a big (6-foot-3) and athletic outside receiver prospect who showed the ability to make plays downfield during Senior Bowl practices. With Cooper departed and years of bad drafting at the position, I expect the Browns to add a veteran receiver via trade or free agency,” Jackson said.

TeSlaa’s journey to the NFL draft spotlight has been remarkable.

His Senior Bowl appearance became a defining moment as he stepped onto the field measuring 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, with a 76-inch wingspan – measurements that perfectly align with NFL receiver standards.

Isaac TeSlaa is having a big day so far. 6’3 212lbs playing slot WR. Doesn’t drop the ball and is an excellent run blocker. Reminds me of Jake Bobo in his year at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/HsWFBLc8NJ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 1, 2025

His performance over the following days only strengthened his draft stock.

The former Arkansas standout didn’t just participate in the Senior Bowl – he dominated. TeSlaa showcased his abilities throughout practice sessions, standing out in both individual and team drills.

His consistent success against top defensive back prospects demonstrated his potential as a reliable and dynamic receiving threat.

For Browns fans, TeSlaa’s emergence as a potential draft target represents more than just another prospect – he could be the dynamic playmaker the team has been searching for.

His combination of size, athleticism, and proven performance against elite competition makes him an increasingly appealing option as the draft approaches.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Given Low Coach Of The Year Odds In 2025