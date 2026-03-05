Analyst Urges Browns To Pursue Veteran QB

While the new NFL league year hasn’t started yet, teams around the league have been making moves to change their rosters before the upcoming season. Some of these cuts come as surprises, while others are expected, but this strategy is mostly to help teams get under the cap and prepare for the draft.

One relatively surprising move was the Arizona Cardinals’ decision to cut Kyler Murray. Murray has performed well in the past, and while his recent history isn’t as great, many believe that he still has a relatively safe floor that could be appealing to an NFL franchise.

Murray is certainly an interesting option for the Cleveland Browns to think about, if nothing else, which is what analyst Adam Gerstenhaber mentioned in a recent segment of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

“If I’m the Browns, I’m going after Kyler Murray… He’s been a solid NFL quarterback, for the most part,” Gerstenhaber said.

“If I’m the #Browns, I’m going after Kyler Murray.”@adamthebull explains why Kyler Murray could be the best QB option for the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2026 season. 👀 Could Murray be the answer to Cleveland’s QB questions? 🏈 | https://t.co/bnMpBFRK1V pic.twitter.com/DT2mllsoS0 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 4, 2026

As Gerstenhaber mentioned, Murray’s past hasn’t been all sunshine, but it hasn’t been all dark clouds and gloom, either. He wasn’t able to get over the hump with the Cardinals, even after signing a massive contract extension, and injuries have kept him from playing at his full capacity.

His outlook could completely change in a new destination, and Browns fans are wondering if the team will take a stab at him, assuming the price is right. They’ll have to navigate their cap space when thinking about a new quarterback, be it Murray or someone else, as Deshaun Watson still commands a large chunk of their dollars there.

Watson is still on the roster, as is Shedeur Sanders, which makes for a somewhat complicated situation when it comes to QBs. On one hand, competition is often viewed as a good thing, so it could be positive for three players to compete for the starting job.

On the other hand, however, having three viable quarterbacks on a roster isn’t ideal, so if the Browns want to sign a player like Murray, they might have to get creative with how they move forward.

NEXT:

Browns Fans Are Speculating After Recent A.J. Brown Report