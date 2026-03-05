Browns Fans Are Speculating After Recent A.J. Brown Report

The 2026 NFL league year hasn’t officially started yet, but fans of teams around the league are ready for moves to start happening. There have been plenty of rumors floating around since the 2025 season ended, and they have ramped up as the 2026 league year has gotten closer.

One of the most talked-about players lately has been A.J. Brown, who is reportedly frustrated with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown has posted his fair share of cryptic messages on social media, and there’s speculation that he wants out of the organization that he won a Super Bowl.

The reported asking price is at least a first-round pick, and it appears that there are teams out there who are interested in trading for Brown. One of those teams could be the Cleveland Browns.

“There’s just a few select teams that would meet the criteria of the Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown,” Rapoport said.

“The Browns have an offer out there,” one fan wrote.

As Rapoport mentioned, only a few teams around the league have first-round capital that they’re willing to give up. Wide receiver is a position of great need for them, and instead of taking a chance on an unproven prospect, they could pursue Brown. He has been among the best receivers in the league when healthy and in the right headspace, but it remains to be seen what his mentality will be like in 2026 and beyond.

The Browns have had their fair share of locker room spats and tensions in the past, and adding a player who was just disgruntled with his former team might not be in their best interest. Talent might outweigh the potential off-field drama, however, and if the front office is desperate enough, they could certainly pull the trigger on a massive deal to acquire a Super Bowl-winning wideout.

Adding marquee skill-position players isn’t something the Browns do often, but if they see it as the best possible stepping stone to relevance, nothing is out of the question.

