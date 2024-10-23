Analyst Wants Ken Dorsey To Call Plays For Rest Of 2024

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, ranking dead-last in offensive yards per game (253.9 yards per game) and serving as the only team in the league that has yet to score over 20 points in a single contest.

With the Browns mired in a five-game losing streak and the team’s starting quarterback – Deshaun Watson – lost for the year, Cleveland is making changes to try and reverse this team’s fortunes.

One of the changes head coach Kevin Stefanski announced today at the team’s press conference was he would be relinquishing the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Browns radio host Emmett Golden is fine with the change.

Golden shared a video of his radio show Wednesday after the announcement, imploring Stefanski to allow Dorsey to continue in this role for the remainder of the season.

“You cannot just take it right back because then it looks like a cluster-you-know-what,” Golden said, adding, “Give it to him; let it ride bro. My suggestion to Kev is let him finish out the season, and at the end of the season, you make the changes you want to make.”

Just let Dorsey call plays for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/GyZbeERFXq — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) October 23, 2024

Stefanski has been involved in the play-calling for his entire tenure with the Browns, but the head coach adapted his offense over the offseason to incorporate the pass-friendly scheme Dorsey implemented.

Now, Dorsey will finally get his chance to call the plays within the offense he’s brought with him from Buffalo.

Stefanski – a run-first offensive mind – will have an opportunity to see what life is like without calling the offensive plays for his team.

NEXT:

Browns Make Roster Move With Wyatt Teller