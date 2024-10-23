Browns Make Roster Move With Wyatt Teller

The beaten and battered Cleveland Browns are banged up on both sides of the ball and are desperate for more key players to get healthy to try to turn around this brutal 1-6 start they have gotten off to.

Superstar running back Nick Chubb came back in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and luckily for him and the rest of the offense, another key piece could be right around the corner.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared on X that the team has designated right guard Wyatt Teller to return to practice from the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

The #Browns have designated RG Wyatt Teller to return to practice from IR. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 23, 2024

The 3-time Pro Bowler was placed on IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 3 and now has a 21-day practice window to return to game action.

This offense is going through a ton of adversity having just gotten tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills back from injury before losing quarterback Deshaun Watson for the year due to a torn Achilles in Week 7.

Teller is a stabilizing force, who along with center Ethan Pocic, Conklin, and Wills, form a formidable wall up front when healthy.

Unfortunately, all four have been working through knee injuries this season, which is a big reason why Watson was sacked 33 times in just seven games.

This offense still hasn’t put up more than 18 points in a game yet, but Teller’s return to block for Chubb and protect new starting quarterback Jameis Winston is a big step in the right direction.

It’s unclear exactly when Teller will be ready to get back on the field, but this is a big hurdle he cleared before making his return.

