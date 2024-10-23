Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Make Roster Move With Wyatt Teller

Browns Make Roster Move With Wyatt Teller

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The beaten and battered Cleveland Browns are banged up on both sides of the ball and are desperate for more key players to get healthy to try to turn around this brutal 1-6 start they have gotten off to.

Superstar running back Nick Chubb came back in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and luckily for him and the rest of the offense, another key piece could be right around the corner.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared on X that the team has designated right guard Wyatt Teller to return to practice from the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

The 3-time Pro Bowler was placed on IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 3 and now has a 21-day practice window to return to game action.

This offense is going through a ton of adversity having just gotten tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills back from injury before losing quarterback Deshaun Watson for the year due to a torn Achilles in Week 7.

Teller is a stabilizing force, who along with center Ethan Pocic, Conklin, and Wills, form a formidable wall up front when healthy.

Unfortunately, all four have been working through knee injuries this season, which is a big reason why Watson was sacked 33 times in just seven games.

This offense still hasn’t put up more than 18 points in a game yet, but Teller’s return to block for Chubb and protect new starting quarterback Jameis Winston is a big step in the right direction.

It’s unclear exactly when Teller will be ready to get back on the field, but this is a big hurdle he cleared before making his return.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson's Recovery
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Wants Ken Dorsey To Call Plays For Rest Of 2024

13 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson's Recovery

1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns Fans

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

5 Browns Players Not Practicing On Wednesday

4 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after sacking Jalen Hurts #1 (not pictured) of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Had Impressive PFF Grade In Week 7

4 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Lead NFL In Unfortunate QB Stat Since 1999

4 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former Coach Reacts To Browns' Decision To Start Jameis Winston

5 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Announces A New Play-Caller For Browns

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Says Kevin Stefanski Looks 'Totally Broken' This Season

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Siciliano Shared Nick Chubb's 'Powerful Message' Before Bengals Game

8 hours ago

NBC studio analyst and Sports Illustrated write Peter King looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Peter King Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson

8 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after their 16-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Has Played His Last Down For The Browns

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Browns' Response To Potential Lawsuit Surrounding New Stadium

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Should Start Dorian Thompson-Robinson This Season

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals after the Bengals defeated the Browns, 21-14, at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Browns Have Made A Decision At QB For Sunday's Game

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Reveals Which QB Should Start For Browns On Sunday

22 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Rodney McLeod Jr. #12 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown from recovering a blocked field goal attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rodney McLeod Shares His Thoughts About Fan Reaction To QB's Injury

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Earns Top PFF Grade

1 day ago

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio

Gregg Williams Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About Browns' Tackling Issues

1 day ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Calls 2025 First-Round Draft 'Biggest Decision' In Browns' History

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmets

Browns Announce 5 Roster Moves On Tuesday

1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns after the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Browns tied the Eagles 18-18.

Analyst Reveals His Confidence Level In Kevin Stefanski

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Are Reportedly Getting Trade Calls For 1 Star Player

1 day ago

Analyst Believes Browns Should Ask Myles Garrett About Trade Offers

1 day ago

Browns Nation