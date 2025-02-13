Analyst Warns Browns Of Downside In Drafting Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have emerged as a surprising potential landing spot for one of college football’s most intriguing quarterback prospects, Shedeur Sanders, who recently announced the Browns as his first NFL draft visit.

With the No. 2 overall pick in hand, the Browns find themselves at the center of growing speculation about their quarterback strategy, particularly given their history of struggles to secure a franchise signal-caller.

The possibility of Sanders joining the Browns has sparked intense debate among local media, with 92.3 The Fan’s Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin offering contrasting perspectives on the potential move.

While some view drafting Sanders as a low-risk opportunity, Wilson challenges this notion, pointing to unique pressures that would come with the selection.

“Specific to Shedeur, if he stinks here, it’s going to hurt a h*** of a lot more than if any other quarterback stinks here, next year,” Wilson explained. “Because you know, you’re going to hear about it from Deion (Sanders) every week.”

"You know you're going to hear about it from Deion every week."@NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin don't see eye to eye on the #Browns upside-downside of a particular QB choice with the No. 2 pick 🏈⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/cefYzMVgTZ pic.twitter.com/gXrsA0gDTT — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 12, 2025

Wilson drew parallels between this situation and the Browns’ approach to acquiring Deshaun Watson, suggesting the team needs to be more thorough in their evaluation this time around.

His concerns extend beyond Sanders’ on-field performance to include the additional scrutiny that would come with drafting the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

Peterlin, however, presents a more optimistic view.

He argues that if Sanders struggles early, the Browns would have the flexibility to develop him while relying on another quarterback.

In a worst-case scenario, he suggests, the franchise could simply change course, potentially under new leadership with different draft priorities.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Compares Jimmy Haslam To Art Modell