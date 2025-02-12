Bruce Drennan Compares Jimmy Haslam To Art Modell

The debate over Cleveland Browns ownership continues to stir emotions among fans, as comparisons between current owner Jimmy Haslam and former owner Art Modell spark heated discussions.

The franchise’s rocky journey under both leaders has left fans questioning the similarities between their management styles, with veteran sportscaster Bruce Drennan recently adding his perspective to this contentious topic.

During a segment of “Bonus Time with Bruce Drennan,” the respected broadcaster highlighted growing fan frustration toward Haslam, drawing parallels to the deep-seated resentment that once surrounded Modell’s controversial tenure.

“I think it is growing and growing and growing. I think I don’t know if it has met the level of animosity that was directed toward Modell when he bolted Cleveland so many years ago for Baltimore, but I think it’s got to be getting pretty close, considering how dysfunctional this franchise has been,” Drennan observed.

Is Jimmy Haslam any more liked than Art Modell? "I think it's gotta be getting more close, considering how dysfunctional this franchise is." –@Bruce_Drennan Presented by https://t.co/WQBzvIwX9Q pic.twitter.com/iPnbgLNlvn — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) February 12, 2025

The Browns’ struggles to achieve consistent success under Haslam’s leadership have tested fan patience, though the team’s loyal following remains remarkably steadfast, a quality Drennan has consistently praised as unparalleled in professional sports.

The mere mention of Art Modell still touches a nerve in Cleveland sports circles.

His ownership tenure from 1961 to 1995 ended in what many consider the ultimate betrayal—relocating the beloved franchise to Baltimore.

The move sparked unprecedented outrage and legal challenges, eventually resulting in a compromise where Modell established the Ravens in Baltimore while Cleveland retained the Browns’ name, colors, and rich history.

The wounds from that era remain fresh for many Cleveland fans, making Drennan’s recent comparison between Haslam and Modell particularly poignant.

