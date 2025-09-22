Browns Give Unfortunate Injury Update On Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns need to find a new starting left tackle.

For the third time in as many years, Dawand Jones won’t finish the season.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Jones will have season-ending knee surgery after getting injured against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

#Browns left tackle Dawand Jones (knee) will need surgery and is out for the season, Kevin Stefanski said — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 22, 2025

Jones was injured in the first quarter, and KT Leveston took the field in his absence.

The first-year player did a solid job against the Packers’ elite pass rush, but unless he takes a big leap, the Browns will likely look to find someone a bit more experienced.

More importantly, this could be the end for Jones with the Browns.

He reportedly shed some weight this offseason to get in better shape and avoid injuries.

The fourth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft showed signs of promise, but his injury woes always loomed large.

The Browns even rotated him off the field for several snaps in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens to keep him fresh.

This latest injury might make it difficult for any team to give him another chance.

Injuries are usually not the players’ fault, and it’s always tough for something like this to derail a career.

However, availability is often the most valuable asset, and Jones has shown that he has been unable to take the field during his short career.

NEXT:

Deion Sanders Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur