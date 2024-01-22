Andrew Berry Admits He’s Following 1 Team’s Playoffs Run

The 2023 Cleveland Browns were easy to fall in love with and root for.

Of course, it wasn’t always pretty — it rarely was — but the way they always fought through adversity to get the job done was inspiring and remarkable.

Then again, they are not the only big storyline for the season.

That’s why even GM Andrew Berry admitted that he’s keeping tabs on what’s going on with the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, the executive admitted that he’s following the Lions’ playoff run closely, adding that their situation got him thinking about what it’ll be like when the Browns host a postseason game (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

#Browns GM Andrew Berry: "Probably the NFL storyline I followed most really is what's going on with Detroit. It's been pretty cool to see and follow them. It kind of got me thinking 'what's it going to feel like, sound like where we're hosting a playoff game here in Cleveland'" — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 22, 2024

Truth be told, there are some serious similarities between both teams.

The Lions were the butt of the joke in the NFC for quite a while, and people mocked head coach Dan Campbell and his passionate speeches.

But it didn’t take long before he made his impact and presence felt and turned the team’s losing culture around.

The Lions are a hard-fighting team that will continue to push and rally together regardless of the score, the stage, or the opponent, and they’ve proved that they’re postseason success was no fluke.

Notably, the Browns shouldn’t be that far behind them.

They have an elite defense and some solid playmakers on offense, and the team has developed a strong rapport and a ‘next-man-up’ mentality.

Once again, it might all come down to the quarterback situation, and that’s what the Browns need to make sure to get right before thinking of anything else.