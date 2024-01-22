Browns Nation

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message On Browns’ Early Playoffs Exit

By

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

All things considered, the Cleveland Browns had a successful season.

Of course, the final outcome was far from what they had initially planned, but the plan had to change along the way once the roster suffered that tough string of injuries.

The Houston Texans deserved a lot of credit for winning that wild card game, but at the end of the day, it would’ve been the same to lose by one point or in the way the team lost.

That’s why GM Andrew Berry claims he won’t overreact to the loss.

On Monday, he stated that the team chose a bad day to have a bad day, but he was still satisfied with the way things went down, so the fans shouldn’t expect a major roster overhaul (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

That’s fair.

The Browns made it to that game with 11 wins and after securing a postseason berth one week before the regular-season finale.

They also did that with four different guys starting at the quarterback position and with a decimated offensive line.

Self-inflicted wounds and questionable QB play in the final game of the campaign wound up dooming this promising season, but the team fared well more often than not, and they proved that they could go toe-to-toe with anybody in the league.

No,w it’s all about building from this season and getting this momentum going for the future.

But it’s not time to sound off the alarms or hit the panic button at all, and this team will be back in the playoffs next season.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

