Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, January 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Gets Honest About Baker Mayfield’s Success In Tampa Bay

Andrew Berry Gets Honest About Baker Mayfield’s Success In Tampa Bay

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Andrew Berry Gets Honest About Baker Mayfield’s Success In Tampa Bay
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a quarterback right now.

In hindsight, trading for Deshaun Watson didn’t solve any of the team’s issues.

On the other side of the coin, Baker Mayfield has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs twice in as many seasons with the team.

When asked about that, GM Andrew Berry claimed to be happy for the former No. 1 pick, adding that sometimes a player’s development involves the environment (via Tony Grossi).

Mayfield is playing the best football of his career.

He was a bit of an afterthought after being benched by the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs gave him a one-year ‘prove it’ deal after watching him ball out as Matthew Stafford’s backup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, he’s earned his money, and he’s proved that he could, indeed, be a franchise quarterback.

Mayfield has also matured a lot.

He handled himself differently with the Browns and often rubbed people the wrong way.

Perhaps that experience of bouncing around the league and having to get his career back on track has humbled him.

He’s now being praised for his strong leadership, and it seems that everyone in that organization has embraced him.

The Browns didn’t handle his situation best, especially considering he had led them to the playoffs despite playing for many different offensive coordinators.

That also proves why giving up on young quarterbacks so early in their careers is not wise.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Speaks Out About Myles Garrett's Future With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation