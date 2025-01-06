Andrew Berry Gets Honest About Baker Mayfield’s Success In Tampa Bay

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a quarterback right now.

In hindsight, trading for Deshaun Watson didn’t solve any of the team’s issues.

On the other side of the coin, Baker Mayfield has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs twice in as many seasons with the team.

When asked about that, GM Andrew Berry claimed to be happy for the former No. 1 pick, adding that sometimes a player’s development involves the environment (via Tony Grossi).

Mayfield is playing the best football of his career.

He was a bit of an afterthought after being benched by the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs gave him a one-year ‘prove it’ deal after watching him ball out as Matthew Stafford’s backup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, he’s earned his money, and he’s proved that he could, indeed, be a franchise quarterback.

Mayfield has also matured a lot.

He handled himself differently with the Browns and often rubbed people the wrong way.

Perhaps that experience of bouncing around the league and having to get his career back on track has humbled him.

He’s now being praised for his strong leadership, and it seems that everyone in that organization has embraced him.

The Browns didn’t handle his situation best, especially considering he had led them to the playoffs despite playing for many different offensive coordinators.

That also proves why giving up on young quarterbacks so early in their careers is not wise.

