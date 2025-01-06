Andrew Berry Speaks Out About Myles Garrett’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns should have two things atop their priority list.

First, they need to make sure to revamp their quarterback situation.

Then, they must ensure Myles Garrett that they intend to compete at the highest level.

Judging by Andrew Berry’s latest words, they intend to do that.

When asked about Garrett’s situation, the Browns’ GM said he will have a “direct ticket from Cleveland to Canton.”

.@Flash_Garrett will "have a direct ticket from Cleveland to Canton" pic.twitter.com/jl2N36QdEJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 6, 2025

Garrett has been the best player on the team ever since he made it to the league.

Moreover, the community has also embraced him as one of their own.

He put the Browns on notice by expressing his discontent with the team’s current situation and clarifying that he didn’t intend to be part of a rebuilding team.

Garrett wants to play meaningful football games, and it’s easy to understand his position.

Regardless of how the team has fared, he’s always carried himself professionally.

He’s been one of the most disruptive players in the league.

Of course, there’s a strong case for the team to move on from him and use the massive trade haul they could get to revamp the entire roster.

However, that would send the wrong message, and there is no way to replace a player as talented and impactful as Myles Garrett.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Says The QB Room Will Look Different In 2025