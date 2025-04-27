Andrew Berry Gets Honest About Nick Chubb’s Future

The Browns came into the 2025 NFL Draft with two running backs on their roster.

Cleveland doubled that number in what analysts called one of the strongest running back classes in recent memory.

Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson were added to the roster with picks in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.

The team’s decision to add two running backs to their roster has led to questions about what the organization will do with free agent Nick Chubb.

Browns GM Andrew Berry addressed the situation at his press conference on Saturday, suggesting that the conversations with Chubb were not necessarily over despite drafting two players at the position.

“The complexion of our running back room has changed this weekend. We’ll be assessing where the roster is in the coming week,” Berry said.

Chubb is a fan favorite after spending the past seven seasons in Cleveland, but injuries have cut short his last two campaigns.

He played only eight games last year, rushing for 332 yards and three touchdowns in those outings.

Before the injuries, Chubb had made four consecutive Pro Bowls for the Browns as he rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of those seasons.

Chubb had never been a free agent before this offseason as the Browns had re-signed him to multiple contract extensions.

In addition to the Browns’ rookies, Cleveland currently has Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. on their active roster.

